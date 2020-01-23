Jennifer Aniston's go-to apps revealed with SAG's Pic

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston at a photocall for Netflix ‘”Murder Mystery” on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Eric Charbonneau / Shutterstock

Like us! Jennifer AnistonThe common iPhone apps range from Postmates to Waze to WhatsApp.

The 50-year-old Morning Show star glanced at her phone when she posted a photo of herself in the car on Sunday, January 20, on the way to the SAG Awards.

“No wrinkles … harder than it looks!”, She wrote next to a photo in which she is strategically in the car via Instagram.

In the photo, Aniston’s iPhone is in the car door. The apps on your home screen include the food delivery service, GPS navigation software, cross-platform messaging app, the Under Armor training app and the Insight Timer meditation app.

Jennifer Aniston at a photocall for “The Morning Show” on November 1, 2019 in London, England. Joel C. Ryan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Sources previously told us Weekly that taking care of yourself is a priority for the Friends Alum – including meditation.

“She is happy to be home, doing yoga, eating healthy meals, and getting a facial or massage,” a source told us in February 2018 after Aniston broke up with her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The actress also spoke about the importance of staying Zen during an interview with Well + Good in 2016.

“There is usually some kind of meditation at this point,” she said at the time. “Usually 20 minutes or 10 when I don’t have the full time. It’s a sentence [mantra of transcendental meditation] that I do every time.”

In her Instagram post SAG, Aniston also included a second snapshot of her new trophy, which was sitting on her bathtub after she took off her sleeveless white dress.

“Somewhere between these two photos, my colleagues gave me a gift that I appreciate and a night that I will never forget. Many thanks to @sagawards, @themorningshow and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work, ”she wrote.

After taking home the actress’s award for outstanding performance in a drama series during Sunday’s show, Aniston made headlines for reuniting with his ex-husband Brad Pitt behind the scenes. The moment was documented by Vivien Killilea Best from Vivien Best Photography.

“I was backstage at the SAG-AFTRA Awards and heard a well-known voice called ‘Aniston! ANISTON! “I turned and saw this jewel happen for a moment,” the photographer wrote on Instagram.

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005.

