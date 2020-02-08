The star of former friends Matthew Perry came to Instagram on Friday and received a touching welcome message from former co-star Jennifer Aniston. Even she was surprised that her real friend took so long to get on the social media platform. Perry appeared on Instagram just a few hours after a new report about a scheduled meeting with friends.

On Friday, Perry opened his Instagram page with a GIF of his friends character Chandler Bing. “I’m so excited to finally be on Instagram. So let’s go …” he wrote in the headline.

In the first two hours since the GIF was released, it has been viewed more than 2.1 million times and received more than 66,000 comments. Perry’s account attracted 3.5 million followers along the way.

After discovering Perry’s report, Aniston celebrated by sharing an old photo of the two along with a clip from Friends that asked her character Rachel Green to guess what Chandler’s job was.

“I am shocked that Matty is the last one to join Instagram considering that he is a um … um … crap,” Aniston wrote. “Oh! A computer that processes TRANSPONSTER.”

“Hahahaha !!!” Courteney Cox commented on the post.

“Welcome Matthew !!!!” Rita Wilson added.

“Literally my two favorite friends + favorite episode,” wrote one fan.

Perry only follows 21 Instagram users, including Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Cox and David Schwimmer. Other celebrities that should follow Perry include Reese Witherspoon, Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, and Robert Downey Jr.

If it turns out that the Instagram account was the “big news” that Perry teased on Twitter earlier this week, friends and fans will be disappointed. After all, fans had been hoping for a long time to see each other again, and that now seems to be possible.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that WarnerMedia plans to spend $ 3 to $ 4 million on the friends’ casts so that they can appear in a one-hour special and start the HBO Max streaming service. The store reported that the six stars had “in principle” agreed to the deal. WarnerMedia has not officially announced the project.

WarnerMedia has already paid $ 425 million to make HBO Max the exclusive streaming home for friends. The popular series left Netflix earlier this year and will only be available for streaming again after HBO Max launches.

Friends recently celebrated their 25th anniversary. The series debuted on NBC in September 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. It was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who are expected to take part in the Reunion Special.

Credit: Ron Davis / Getty Images