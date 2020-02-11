Jennifer Aniston is so impressed with Brad Pitt Now that he’s sober, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively how to avoid alcohol.

“Jen and many of her friends were skeptical, but now that they’ve had Brad’s sobriety in the flesh, a tough truth has come about Jen: she has to give up alcohol if she wants hope to revive their relationship. An insider revealed.

“This is much easier said than done because alcohol is a big part of her everyday life and she longs for that martini at the end of a hard day,” said the source.

As Radar previously reported, 56-year-old Pitt quit alcohol consumption after crashing with eldest son Maddox in 2016 when he and his family were flying in a private jet.

“I just saw it as a bad service to myself, as an escape,” Pitt said recently that he wanted to get out of the bottle with the help of his friend and fellow actor Bradley Cooper,

“Every day has been happier since then,” he enthused about the life-changing decision.

The source said while Aniston, who turned 51 on Tuesday February 11, did not allow the drink to “affect her figure because she trained so hard and eats super healthy,” the actress is open to the opportunity to forego it so she can spend more time with Pitt.

“Brad can’t really be around without feeling uncomfortable,” the insider told Radar. “When Jen chooses Brad, she has to find other ways to relax – the end of the story.”