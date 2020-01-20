Jennifer Aniston talks about speculation about her and Brad Pitt Amid Awards Season

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sparked a social media frenzy among fans at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 on Sunday evening, and Aniston finds all speculation about the former couple “hysterical”. Both won prizes and were held behind the scenes in front of the camera. The two were married from 2000 to 2005.

“It’s hysterical,” Aniston told Entertainment Tonight about speculation about her relationship with Pitt. “But what are you going to talk about?”

In the same interview, Aniston was asked about the future of the Morning Show, which ended its first season on Apple TV + in December.

“How far away?” Aniston joked about season 2. “How far are we? Well it’s like a baby. It’s like a birth. We’re getting there. We’ve got episodes one and two behind us and it’s pretty good. It’s going to be. .. I underplay it as you can see from my grin. “

Aniston won the outstanding performance for an actress in a drama series for playing Alex Levy. The two co-stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup were nominated for an outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series, but lost to Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

“It’s probably one of the greatest evenings of this so-called season because it’s our peers, so it’s very … it’s special,” Aniston ET said of the SAG Awards. “It is really something special.”

During the show, Pitt won for his supporting role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. When he joked that he was playing a guy who “gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife,” the camera snapped to Aniston, who laughed and applauded. They then met behind the stage, where they were caught together in front of the camera. A photo showed Pitt holding Aniston’s wrist, which sparked a flood of questions online.

Pitt later saw Aniston take her award backstage. Although Pitt and Aniston broke up 15 years ago, the two are still good friends. Pitt even told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes that he would meet Aniston. “I’ll meet Jen,” said Pitt. “She is a good friend.”

He later joked that it was the “second most important reunion of their year” after their reunion with the friends’ co-stars.

Aniston and Pitt reportedly met again at the CAA Golden Globes After-Party. An insider told E! They hugged news and said hello at the bash.

“Jen whispered something to Brad, but it wasn’t loving,” said the insider. “They both didn’t seem like they wanted to do a big deal with being in the same room, even though it was a private party. They tried to be reserved. Brad left shortly after and didn’t stay long at the party.”

After their breakup, Pitt started going with Angelina Jolie, with whom he was married from 2014 to 2016. Aniston married Justin Thereoux in 2015, but they separated in 2017.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

