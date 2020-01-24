Jennifer Aniston surprises fans on the set of 'Friends': video

advertisement

actress Jennifer Aniston gave her fans the surprise of a lifetime when she stood up for her friend Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, January 24th, a sequel to the comedian’s talk show.

“So you probably know that Ellen’s show is being shot on the Warner Brothers property and I spent about 10 years here on a show called Friends,” the actress told the live studio audience. “So I thought I would pay a visit while I’m here. Let’s see what happened.”

Lynne Sladky / AP / Shutterstock

Jen, 50, showed the audience a few clips of themselves that jumped out from behind the legendary Friends couch to surprise fans who wanted to take a photo. The moment was so funny that the audience couldn’t stop laughing. It is hard to believe that Jen ‘s family told her that as an actress she would never make money when she started her career. However, Jen had to stay true to herself and explained in an earlier interview with People how this happened.

“By being honest with myself about my relationship with my family. Without fear of telling my truth with them, and that’s why my work reflected that, ”she told the magazine. “And then friends came. If there were any naysayers in my family: “It will never … you will never earn a cent.” [Laughs] Just watch me. Don’t threaten me like that. God knows, now I’m going to earn pennies. “

After Friends, Jen’s career started quickly and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it is currently valued at $ 300 million! “When” Friends “started, we were all so big-eyed and bushy. We couldn’t believe what was happening and we had no idea what was coming,” the Murder Mystery star recalled InStyle.

Reed Saxon / AP / Shutterstock

“I miss a lot during this time. To have a job that was pure joy, ”she continued. “I miss being with people I love and respect indescribably. Yes, I’m super nostalgic these days. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’ ”

