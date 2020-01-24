Jennifer Aniston shadowed Ellen DeGeneres before the guest appearance

advertisement

The absolute professional! Jennifer Aniston shaded Ellen DeGeneres Before the comedian’s talk show on Friday, January 24, is moderated as a guest, a show source gives us exclusive information.

The source explains that 50-year-old Aniston DeGeneres, 61, watched rehearsing a few days before the Friends alum appeared.

“She really wanted to do it right and plan the extension,” added the source. “It’s usually when guests are nervous that they do, but I think she just wanted to go beyond that. Or maybe a little bit of both. She’s a pro. She really wanted the monologue to be right.”

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres Shutterstock (2)

Luckily for her, Aniston’s opening monologue seemed like a no-brainer. “Jen was surprised at how easy it seemed – to say,” Oh, is that it? “- and said that the monologue ran almost automatically,” the source says. “Ellen joked that the monologue had been going on for years.”

The actress, dressed in casual clothes with glasses but no makeup, was “quiet and professional and just watched Ellen read the prompt when Ellen gave a hint here and there. Jen was very focused. “

Aniston, fresh from her victory at the SAG Awards, used the guest appearance to surprise fans of Friends visiting the nearby Central Perk coffee shop of the classic NBC sitcom on the same Warner Bros. Studios property. Aniston glanced at two fans who weren’t sure if she was the real Rachel Green actress. “Is it real?” They asked. “Do I dream? Is it really, really you? Is there a mask on are you real?”

She also chatted Will Ferrell, asked the downhill actor in DeGeneres’ “Burning Questions” bit and Selena Gomezwho said that her “heart stopped” when she first met Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston can be seen during a recording of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on the Warner Bros. property in Burbank, California. Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had the cutest backstage reunion at the SAG Awards 2020

On Sunday, January 19, Aniston won the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actress in a drama series for performance in the first season of The Morning Show. Backstage at the award ceremony, she had a nice encounter with ex-husband Brad Pittwho congratulated her on winning.

The Ellen DeGeneres show airs on Syndication on weekdays – check local listings for broadcast times.

