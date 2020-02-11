The where Jennifer Aniston Says it all!

The Friends Alum, which celebrated its 51st birthday on Tuesday, February 11th, shed its vision for the future to close buddies Sandra Bullock as part of the cover story of the March 2020 interview magazine. After laughing at their mutual ex share, Tate Donovan, Miss Congeniality’s 55-year-old star, asked Aniston a more serious question.

Stars that Jennifer Aniston will always love

“What haven’t you done, what are you looking forward to?” Asked Bullock. “Is it at the work level? Is it on a spiritual stage of development? Is that all? “

Jennifer Aniston on the cover of Interview Interview

Always the open book, the Dumplin actress answered frankly.

“My gut reaction was to say all of this. It’s not so much what I see myself, but it’s more of a small screenshot in my brain, ”Aniston told the Hollywood star. “I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see children running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell how food is cooked. That is the joyful snapshot in my head. “

Throughout her decades of career, Aniston’s personal life has been the subject of headline to headline. The “Just Go With It” star had a lot of ups and downs in her romantic life after separating from her Brad Pitt in 2005 and from Justin Theroux in 2017 and is often asked whether or not one day she sees herself as a child. Finally, the morning show star felt the need to set her foot down.

Jennifer Aniston Dating Timeline: A Complete List of Her Exes and Flings

“We see women through a very narrow lens,” she said Lorraine Kelly during an interview in December 2016 about ITV. “If we have no baby, no white picket fence or no husband, we are useless. We do not serve our purpose.”

In the same year, Aniston wrote a fiery essay for HuffPost that defends itself against the unfair pressure that Hollywood exerts on its female stars.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: the way they were

“We are complete with or without a partner, with or without a child. We can decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies, ”she wrote in July 2016.“ This decision is up to us and with us alone. Let us make this decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who see us as role models. We don’t have to be married or mothers to be complete. “

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us publishers break the hottest entertainment news every week!

