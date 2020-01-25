advertisement

Since the SAG Awards last Sunday, people have been fascinated by the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Although the Hollywood Power couple had divorced in 2005, they each won the annual Screen Actors Guild ceremony in their respective categories, resulting in the biggest viral moment of the night. Well, a source close to the situation told Us Weekly that Aniston “appreciates” her ex’s support.

“She forgave him for his past mistakes and what he did to her and is ‘over it’,” said the source. “Some of her friends are amazed at how she forgave him and left her story behind, but she is a good person and does not want to maintain bad feelings. She appreciates his support as she would with a close friend of her life , and she’s there for him too. “

Despite the fact that the Pitt / Aniston shippers have hoped that all of these good-natured support points to a possible revival of their romance, apparently this will not happen.

“Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wants to reunite with him,” the source claimed. “They are friends and hang out when they can, and that’s all there is to do.”

Emma McIntyre, the photographer who took the Round-the-World backstage snapshot, attributed the whole thing to luck.

“The moments are really happy and there are often encounters between winners in this area,” McIntyre told PEOPLE, explaining that it can be difficult to create a clean frame in many open moments. “I try to capture as many of these solemn moments as possible. It’s always fun to capture spontaneous run-ins between actors.”

The big moment between the former “it” couple happened after Aniston’s victory for “Outstanding Performance” by an actress in a drama series for the Morning Show, right after Pitt “Outstanding Performance” by an actor in a supporting role for “Outstanding Performance “took home his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Up A Time … in Hollywood. McIntyre said the whole thing was about being in the right place at the right time.

“Jennifer had just signed some posters for SAG and was about to leave the press,” said McIntyre. “I was running back and forth between the two backstage areas and had just taken a few pictures of Jennifer. I was about to leave when I saw Brad come down the hall and knew there was going to be a photo-worthy moment.”

