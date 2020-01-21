Jennifer Aniston raves about the SAG Awards 2020 after Brad Pitt reunion

advertisement

On cloud seven! Jennifer Aniston says her time at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19th – which included a big win in her category and a “sweet” interaction with ex-husband Brad Pitt – made for an unforgettable night.

The actress, 50, raved about the award ceremony on Monday January 20 when she posted two photos on Instagram. In the first picture, she smiles and throws a peace sign into the camera as she leans back in the back seat of an SUV to avoid wrinkles in her dress, a mermaid dress by John Galliano for Christian Dior.

In the second snapshot, her dress is hung over the edge of a bathtub alongside the outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series statuette for her work on the morning show.

“No wrinkles … harder than it looks!” She joked in the headline. “Somewhere between these two photos, my colleagues gave me a gift that I appreciate and a night that I will never forget. Many thanks to @sagawards, @themorningshow and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work! “

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. David Fisher / Shutterstock (2)

In her emotional thank you speech on Sunday, Aniston said that she had the feeling that she “grew up” with the other participants of the SAG Award. “I know how many times I’ve been invited to this room in the past 20 years. It was so special how often I was invited, ”she added. “And being up here is really an honor.”

Backstage, Aniston crossed the path with Pitt, 56, who won an outstanding role of a male actor in a supporting role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, congratulated each other and held hands briefly.

Vivien Killilea Best, the photographer who recorded the reunion, revealed on Instagram that Pitt called Aniston’s name when she got backstage. “The reunion you were all waiting for happened tonight,” she wrote. “I was backstage … and heard a familiar voice called ‘Aniston! ANISTON! “I turned and saw this gem happen for a moment.”

Pitt also watched Aniston’s acceptance speech on a monitor behind the scenes of the event, which Aniston described as “cute” in an interview with Extra. “We all grew up together, we really did,” she added. “It just feels like a really fun evening to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working. You don’t really have much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put on a nice dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going. “

