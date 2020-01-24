Jennifer Aniston mocks Angelina Jolie after seeing Brad Pitt again

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston rekindle their feud with Angelina JolieRadarOnline.com has exclusively taught her about the “magical” new connection she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt,

“She brags that Brad is so much happier now that he’s staying away from Angie’s miserable catches and how she – Jen – encouraged him to free himself first,” a source told Radar.

As radar readers know, the world was wild when Aniston and Pitt spent a moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19. And just as they were about to separate – in a moment that was captured by many cameras – Pitt took Aniston’s hand.

Pitt and Aniston were known to be married from 2000 to 2005 – until the actor left the theater The morning show Star for Jolie. Despite their rocky past, the ex-lovers stayed friendly after their breakup and turned to each other in times of need.

“Brad has learned a lot about his dark days with Angie,” the source admitted. “And Jen quietly shared these horror stories among friends while using them as a tool to pull Angie’s name through the dirt.”

In the meantime, according to witnesses, Aniston hovered “on cloud nine” after meeting Pitt.

“She was joking with reporters,” said an eyewitness, noting that the actress simply “couldn’t stop smiling.”

The two were later seen enjoying the night after the party.

While it is not yet clear whether the handshake moment could become a new kind of romance, Aniston is already declaring victory in her war with Jolie.

“She lets Angie go back to being confirmed in her personal double and feeling totally victorious,” summarized the source. “And the fact that Hollywood is largely on their side is the icing on the cake.”

