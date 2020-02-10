Us Weekly receives compensation for purchases by clicking a link and buying something below.

Intermittent fasting is currently the most important thing in terms of health and well-being, and although any diet that uses the word “fasting” scares us off when it is first mentioned, it is different. There’s a reason why this method is so popular with celebrities – and we can see with our own eyes how incredibly well it works for them!

Buy from us: The best weight loss program, especially for those who have tried everything

The last celebrity to report their diet secrets is the only one Jennifer Aniston, Radio Times talked about their everyday life while promoting The Morning Show with costar Reese Witherspoon, We know that a-listener diet is generally more accessible, but we have just the thing to make sailing smooth for you too – Noom!

NoomSee it!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

“I keep on fasting, so there is no food in the morning,” Aniston said during her interview. “I found a big difference that I had to do without solid food for 16 hours.” So how does she get on in the morning? Of course with coffee – but also with celery juice, which has really got going this year in the wellness world. Aniston joins the ranks of so many other celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian. Halle Berry. Kate Walsh. Hugh Jackman and Brooke Burke who have seen amazing results of intermittent fasting!

So how can Noom help us achieve our weight loss and wellness goals? The app-controlled, personalized diet program helps us to find a solution that not only fits into our lives now, but also in the long term. Our target specialist, who gives us personal advice, can help us find the intermittent fasting method that best fits our lifestyle and schedule. If our schedule changes, there is no need to panic. We have a trained expert to help you figure out our next step.

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of “The Morning Show” at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on October 28, 2019. ShutterstockSee It!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom can also help us figure out what types of food we need to eat so that our fasting hours pass without stomach noises, bad mood or fatigue. If we strategize on our intermittent fasting, we can actually see the opposite effects. We may feel happier and more optimistic as we lose our recurrent abdominal pain and increase our metabolism!

Would you like to try Aniston’s 16/8 method? Here’s how. Consume all of your calories for the day within eight hours and fast the rest of the time – or just try liquids during those 16 hours, like the Friends Star. That’s it! You can also play around with the hours to find out which method is best for you.

Intermittent fasting can not only lead to your dream body and a happier mood, but also to a healthier immune system and digestive tract. Give it a try and when you’re ready to move on to a longer-term health plan, Noom is already there to make the transition as easy as possible! (And maybe you’ll even give yourself a great cake recipe.)

Look at it!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our offers here!

This post is provided by the Us Weeklys Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the product and service selection is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can get products for free from the manufacturer for testing. Us Weekly also receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click a link and then buy the product described in an article. This is not a reason for our decision whether to present or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback at [email protected] Have fun shopping!