Jennifer Aniston looks stunning on the red carpet

advertisement

It is at the top of the world! Jennifer Aniston came to the 2020 SAG Awards as if she was ready to win big. The 50-year-old actress showed up on the red carpet in a white evening dress that was very different from her black 2020 Golden Globes dress.

Tonight at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Friends Alaun was nominated for an achievement for best actress performance in a drama series Reese Witherspoon in the morning show. However, she has to beat Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss and the crown Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colmanif she wants to take the trophy home with her.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

advertisement

In an earlier interview with Closer Weekly, creator of The Morning Show Brian Stelter, also CNN’s most important media correspondent, explains how the series came about. He said everything was inspired by the non-fiction Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

“The book is six years old at the time and serves as source material for the world of morning television, but the story we tell in the Apple series is a totally original fiction. It is really inspired by the #MeToo movement of the last two years and what happened on television in the morning Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose were fired from their respective jobs on NBC and CBS. It was clear that the morning show on Apple needed to reflect this new reality, ”he said.

“And in reality,” he added, “these are programs that in the past were mainly produced by male executives and mainly target female viewers. As a result, there is tension and clashes, and I would say that these are The leading female producers of broadcast morning shows have changed in recent years, but in the past this has been a dramatic world. “

With such great content in The Morning Show, we understand why it was nominated for a SAG award. But honestly it could be someone’s night.

advertisement