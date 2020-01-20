advertisement

A whole night! Jennifer Aniston Couldn’t have been happier than she won at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

After taking the SAG Award home for her role on the Apple TV + morning show, 50-year-old Aniston was reunited with her ex-husband Brad Pitt Backstage fans of a reunion couldn’t wait to see it. Pitt, 56, won a SAG Award for his role in shortly before Aniston Quentin TarantinoOnce upon a time in Hollywood.

“She was so happy, excited and surprised when she explained how excited and overwhelmed she felt,” an eyewitness said in the press room to Us Weekly. She also joked with reporters during the interview.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. David Swanson / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock; David Fisher / Shutterstock

“Reporters commented that this was the happiest you have ever seen, the best vibe you have ever seen from the typically press-shy, locked-in Jen,” a source told In Touch Magazine.

The Dumplin star was shocked when she took the Best Actress Award in a drama home and was constipated during her speech. When she won, Pitt, who was married to Aniston from 2000 to 2005, watched her speech backstage and said smiling, “Oh wow.”

Pitt was also “relaxed and self-deprecating” in the press room, joking with the reporters.

Meanwhile, Aniston was seen applauding Pitt after joking about his marriages during his acceptance speech.

Let’s face it, it was a difficult part, ”joked the Oscar winner about the actor he portrayed in the drama. “The guy who gets high takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a long distance.”

After the divorce from Aniston and Pitt in 2005, Pitt continued to marry Angelina Jolie and the two share six children. She divorced in 2019. Aniston was now married Justin Theroux for two years before they separated in 2017.

