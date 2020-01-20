Jennifer Aniston gets emotional after winning

advertisement

Cue the waterworks! Jennifer Aniston was visibly emotional after winning an outstanding actress performance in a drama series for her role on the Morning Show at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

“Oh my god. It’s so incredible. What a space,” the 50-year-old actress started after stepping onto the stage at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. “You know, I was thinking about the time back when I was a little girl and I would – I didn’t have a VCR, but I did have a tape recorder and I would record Laverne & Shirley, Happy Days and others. … I listened to episodes in my head and said, “I know I will one day.” Then I got a Bob’s Big Boy commercial. It was a humble beginning, but you have to start somewhere. I just have to say that I am so thankful. Our extraordinary lead author has created so many characters that are so complex and complicated and chaotic and ugly and beautifully human. “

While thanking the cast and crew of the Apple TV + series, Friends Alaun compared her character’s “emotional breakdown” with her real life.

“It was literally like seven months of therapy that took about 20 years of work,” she quipped. “So thank you for watching this.”

Aniston then gave a sweet greeting to her Morning Show partner Reese Witherspoon.

“Reese Witherspoon, I love you, girl. It took 20 years, but we did it, ”she enthused. “And all of you, your performances inspire me. I feel like we’ve grown up together for years. I know how many times I’ve been invited to this room in the past 20 years. It was so special how often I was invited. And being up here is really an honor. “

The actress, who won a SAG with the cast of Friends in 1996, ended her speech by sending her friend Adam Sandler Love.

“Adam Sandler, your performance is exceptional and your magic is real,” Aniston said of his performance in “Uncut Gems,” for which he had not received a SAG or Oscar nomination. “I love you buddy.”

Earlier in the evening, Aniston was seen clapping her ex-husband Brad PittAcceptance speech for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“Let’s face it, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It’s a long way,” quipped Pitt.

After Aniston’s victory, the former couple were seen congratulating themselves backstage during the broadcast.

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. After crossing the paths at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the exes were spotted at the same after parties. The actor told Entertainment Tonight that Aniston was “a good friend” during a pre-globes interview on the red carpet.

“I meet Jen,” he said at the time. “The second most important reunion of your year? I understand! It was a piece with friends. They said that. “

After filing for Aniston’s divorce, Pitt started a relationship with Angelina Jolie, The two, who share six children, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and ten years of cooperation. The Dumplin star for its part called it stop with husband Justin Theroux in 2018 after less than three years of marriage.

