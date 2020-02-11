CELEBRATE BORN THIS DAY: Taylor Lautner, 28; Kelly Rowland, 39 years old; Jennifer Aniston, 51; Sheryl Crow, 58 years old

Sheryl Crow will perform at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga from June 10th to 11th. (Patrick Tehan / Bay Area News Group)

Happy Birthday: Do your best and you will get the best for it. Additional discipline will help you achieve the goals you set yourself this year. Fitness, organization and everything you want to keep in your life will help you prepare for new beginnings. Look inside and discover what you can do to improve yourself emotionally, physically and mentally. Their numbers are 4, 12, 20, 26, 31, 35, 48.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Keep track. Don’t overreact. Do more and complain less and get what you want. Once you’ve determined your position and know what you want, you can easily edit the situations to assist you. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Get out there, meet new people, and try things you’ve never done before. You benefit from the interactions you have with established people. A new outlook will lead to more trust. Elders, children or peers offer exciting opportunities. 5 Stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): What you do matters. If you make a good impression, you will succeed. Take the initiative, add additional details, and do your best to get noticed. If you take a proactive stance, take action, and finish what you start, you will get positive results. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21st – July 22nd): Speak and you will build an audience. There is a lot to gain from the people you meet and the partnerships you develop. Changes can be useful and benefit you if you stop complaining and making adjustments. 4 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Your charm will entertain everyone you meet. A good job will impress the audience. However, do not think that you will reap the rewards without further effort. The best way to secure your position is with consistency and superior work ethic. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Emotional issues will arise. Be ready to deal with everything that comes up and continue. Take every opportunity to demonstrate how you feel and what you want to do, and get the help you need to excel. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Be ready to give and take. Travel even if it is a short distance. A new hobby or a creative project or a trip with friends will lead to new beginnings. The options you keep active give the best results. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): Do something unique and you will find it revealing. You can make a difference at home when you start renovating, renovating, or making a physical move that fixes issues that are holding you back. Act according to your gut feelings. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): It’s up to you to get things going. Plan an adventure, visit an exotic destination, or open your heart to someone you want to know better. Let your imagination run wild and determine your destiny. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22nd – Jan. 19th): Take a step, arrange your finances and implement the professional, financial and personal changes you want to make. It is recommended to tackle hardware store projects or change your living conditions. A change in lifestyle will improve emotional and physical health. 5 Stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Focus on what you believe in and make a change that strengthens your relationship with someone special. Stop beating yourself up and start doing something that puts a smile on your face. Live in the moment and do things your way. 3 stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Take on a project if it helps you seal or advance a deal. Don’t leave anything undone or in someone else’s hands. Be responsible, share your ideas and form alliances, and you’ll get ahead. Change is necessary, so keep going. 3 stars

Birthday baby: You are intelligent, innovative and thoughtful. They are intuitive and creative.

