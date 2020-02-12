Party animals! Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 51st birthday at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 11th, with a star-studded bash, which included her friend costar Courteney Cox and jewelry designers Jennifer Meyer.

55-year-old Cox and 42-year-old Meyer were photographed holding hands after leaving the venue after a party with the We’re the Millers star. Earlier that day, Cox released a sweet birthday tribute to her friend.

“No matter how hard you try … there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Cox signed a photo on Instagram of herself and Aniston, with the Scream actress dressed identically to her buddy. “Happy Birthday, my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ”

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Meyer walk hand in hand at the Sunset Tower Hotel after celebrating Jennifer Aniston’s 51st birthday in West Hollywood on February 12, 2020. Photographer Group / MEGA

The birthday wishes kept coming Reese Witherspoon Share a photo of your Morning Show partner on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to pursue my dreams with. Life is much more fun with you !!! 💯❣️ ”Witherspoon, 43, wrote.

Justin Theroux He also honored his ex-wife by posting a black and white photo of Aniston, who made a “roaring” face and moved her arms.

The 48-year-old leftovers alum, who separated from Aniston in 2017 after a two-year marriage, has titled the photo via his Instagram story “Grabbing 2020 & another year like -“. “Happy Birthday B.”

Aniston thanked her later on Tuesday by writing: “Thank you for all your birthday wishes today, 11:11 2/11” before saying a special greeting to your friends.

“And thanks to my sweet friends for these moving and fun birthday wishes,” wrote Aniston. “I LOVE YOU.”

This is the first year Aniston has been on Instagram for her birthday since joining the social media platform in October 2019. The Horrible Bosses star’s Instagram debut broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach a million followers, a title previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Murder Mystery actress shared her “joyful” vision for the future in the March 2020 cover story, published on the same day as her birthday. Aniston was interviewed by another star Sandra Bullockwho asked, “What have you not done, what you are looking forward to? Is it at the work level? Is it at a spiritual level? Is that all?”

Aniston replied that she was looking forward to experiencing the simple moments in life.

“My gut reaction was to say all of this. It’s not so much what I see myself, but it’s more of a small screenshot in my brain, ”she explained. “I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see children running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell how food is cooked. That is the joyful snapshot in my head. “

