Jennifer Aniston calls Wonder Woman her dream role and admits that she waited too long

Jennifer Aniston, the lead actress of the morning show, still has to star in a comic book film, but if the actress had her way she would have played Wonder Woman. At the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Aniston picked up an actress in a drama series based on her appearance on The Morning Show. During the event, Aniston spoke to the press about her desire to play the legendary DC superhero, although she also admitted that she had missed the boat when she took this opportunity.

“I wanted to be Wonder Woman, but I waited too long,” Aniston said bluntly when asked if she had any other special career goals. Aniston clearly recognizes that a run as part of the Justice League is unlikely and is still looking forward to other acting ventures. She advertises: “To be honest, I felt like I was taking a creative step when I discovered a new love for it that I didn’t know before. So I almost have new eyes that I am. I want to do more comedies, God. I am ready to laugh something. “

Jennifer Aniston’s comments on the potential play of Wonder Woman follow just a few months after the controversial 2019 comments on Marvel films. At that time, Aniston cited “big Marvel films” as the reason why she chose small films like “The Morning Show”. Although Wonder Woman is from DC, fans on both sides have offended the comments, suggesting that the actress is providing shade in all superhero films. In any case, Aniston’s contempt for green screens explains why she wasn’t working for the role.

The biggest obstacle that prevents Aniston from playing her dream role is, of course, the fact that she is already occupied. Gal Gadot has been playing Wonder Woman on screen since 2016, starting with a cameo in Zack Snyders Batman against Superman: Dawn of Justice. The next year, she starred in both her own solo film Wonder Woman and the crossover film Justice League. While many DCEU set projects performed below average at the box office and among critics, Wonder Woman was an exception, which received mostly positive reviews and made a serious bank with worldwide ticket sales.

Gadot will be back as Diana Prince in the upcoming sequel to Wonder Woman 1984, which will hit theaters on June 5, 2020. If the sequel does as well or better than its predecessor, Gadot will likely continue to review it. There will be more films and the role of Wonder Woman will remain cast for the foreseeable future. Still, Wonder Woman was played by a variety of actresses in various animated DC projects, so Aniston always has the opportunity to express the character one day.

Where you can find Aniston these days is in the Apple TV series The Morning Show. The series with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell plays Aniston as morning news anchor Alex Levy and focuses on the drama that takes place behind the scenes of morning television. “I scream. I didn’t see it coming at all, so it’s very exciting,” said Aniston of her great win for her work on the series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This message comes to us from people.

