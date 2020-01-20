Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's relationship, split into her own words

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once Hollywood’s most popular couple. Even though it’s been more than a decade ago – and a second divorce for both Friends Alaun and Troy – people still often wonder that they’re getting back together.

Fan emotions rose after Pitt visited Aniston’s 50th birthday party in February 2018 at the Sunset Towers in West Hollywood. “Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At some point she hugged him and thanked him for coming, ”said an insider at the time.

Although some partiers “were surprised to see Brad there and made a lot of it,” the source noted, “Jen didn’t seem that great.”

advertisement

The source added: “The invitation went to a lot of people and he accepted. She was glad he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and was excited to see so many people close to her who were dear to her. “

Aniston and Pitt, who separated after five years of marriage in October 2005, are said to have revived their friendship after the separation of the Fight Club actor Angelina Jolie The same year, Pitt turned to Aniston after the death of her mother Nancy Dow. “Brad contacted Jen after her mother died and she was touched that he knew how difficult it was,” an insider told us about the support.

Pitt and Jolie reached a custody agreement at the end of 2018 after a lawsuit over their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne. Aniston was now married to Justin Theroux for almost three years before it quits on their relationship in February 2018.

Scroll down to read everything Aniston and Pitt said about their previous relationship and separation.

advertisement