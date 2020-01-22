Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Shutterstock (2)

Could it be a little cuter? Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt channeled their inner friends at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards to find out who they really are.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunite at the SAG Awards

advertisement

As you walked the red carpet of the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, the 50-year-old The Morning Show star stopped playing the game that Instagram does. By staring at the camera, the filter randomly selects who you are, what film, where, etc.

NBC sitcom fans might have thought Aniston would get her TV alter ego Rachel Green in real life, but that wasn’t the case.

“Come on, come on, Lisa!” Said Aniston, waiting for who she would see playing Access Hollywood. It ended with Phoebe Buffay played by Lisa Kudrow on the series that ran from 1994 to 2004.

“Muah, I love you!” Added the friend Alum before walking down the carpet.

Later that night, Cake actress’ ex-husband, Pitt, 56, stopped playing the same game, and he wasn’t thrilled with his result.

“Chandler. Alright. Alright. What now? “He asked about Chandler Bing’s character (Matthew Perry) appeared on his head. “Was that it?”

Both Aniston and Pitt, who appeared in a 2001 episode of Friends as Will Colbert, member of the “I Hate Rachel Green Club” and were married to Aniston, were winners of the award ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s best red carpet moments ever

Born in Los Angeles, she won the actress excellence in drama for her role in The Morning Show, while her previous flame in Hollywood once won actress excellence in a supporting role.

During her speech, the Dumplin actress got the emotional saying “I’m so grateful” and it was later revealed that her ex was watching her speech on a backstage monitor and recording everything.

The two then met backstage and the photos of them smiling, hugging and holding hands briefly made the fans glide over the edge in excitement. After her enema, Aniston seemed overwhelmed with emotion.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: The way they were

“She was so happy, excited and surprised when she explained how excited and overwhelmed she felt,” an eyewitness told us in the press room on Sunday about Weekly. The exes almost met at the Golden Globes 2020 earlier this month, but only missed each other when walking on the carpet, an eyewitness told us at the time.

An exclusive source told us in December that Aniston and Pitt’s friendship is working, as they have made progress after five years since their marriage ended in 2005.

“One reason why Brad and Jen now understand each other so well is that they agreed to bury the past rather than analyze what went wrong,” the insider said at the time. “Both of you are happy, not back.”

After their separation, Pitt continued to marry Angelina Jolie, but the two separated in 2016. Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015, but they called it ended two years later.

advertisement