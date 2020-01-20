Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Attend But Walk Solo

advertisement

Your paths can cross again! exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Both came to the 2020 SAG Awards alone on Sunday, January 19. The actor is for the role of the male actor in a supporting role in a movie for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while the actress is for the role of the female actor in a drama series for her role in Apple TV + ‘s The Morning Show.

Jen, 50, looked stunning in a white, sleeveless silk dress with a mermaid skirt. The 56-year-old Brad looked as elegant as ever in a classic black and white suit.

During an interview on the red carpet, Brad raved about how life treated him in the middle of a busy awards season. “Well, it was a wonderful day here in LA, we understood it well. We have it really good. I have beautiful children, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. You know? I have no complaints, ”he said.

As for Jennifer, she found out about her new foray into social media. “We don’t say Instagram anymore,” she said. “We’re in learning mode, I like that. I’m in training.” But when asked if Jen would go to TikTok next time, she joked: “Let me focus on one thing, OK? One by one . “

This is the second time that the Exes have been together in the same room this season. At the Golden Globes Awards 2020 on January 5, the former spouses were just a few centimeters apart. Then cameras recorded the moments when Jen watched Brad receive his Best Supporting Actor award in a movie for his portrayal of the character Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The friends alum looked very proud of their ex-husband, and she laughed and smiled when he delivered his acceptance speech.

“Jen smiled. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care not to win. Her eyes filled with emotion when Brad won, ”an insider told In Touch earlier about her reaction. “They were sitting side by side on tables and there was a lot of eye contact. I heard from someone else that they spoke at the end of the show but were discreet about it. “

