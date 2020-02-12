This is a way to tie up! Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston Maybe they’re megastars, but there’s one more thing they have in common: they were both with other actors Tate Donovan,

We tried to remember how we met and you and I had very different memories, ”Sandra, 55, recalled the Friends Alum, 51, during a meeting with Interview Magazine. “We were introduced by our former friend. I say “our” because you and I both participated in this one person. “

“Yes, we did it. It’s a nice way to put it, “Jennifer replied before the duo revealed that they were both” attending Tate. “” He seems to have a guy. ” Brad PittEx-wife joked. The A-Listeners then touched how friendship between them grew over the years.

Media punch / shutterstock

“It was the first time that we met. The second time was our friend Lorenzo’s wedding, ”continued the Bird Box star. “I sent you a message and you sent me a recording,” added Jennifer. It seems like alcohol brought these two together!

“I was looking for tequila, but for some reason there was only Jack Daniels. Who drinks Jack Daniels at a wedding? “Asked the Oscar winner and Jennifer added:” And just Jack Daniels. If you want a specialty, think tequila, loved by the masses, would be. “In the end, the two drank a little too much.

“I sent you a shot and I remember going back and forth a few times, and if I’m not mistaken, it was the first time I got sick with you,” said the gravity costar. “I had never had Jack Daniels before and I haven’t had a sip since,” added the star of the morning show.

Robert Isenberg / Anarchy Prods / Kobal / Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of the Hollywood heavyweights getting on at a dinner party to start their friendship. “They talked and everything really clicked,” an insider told us once a week about the meeting of the Power Pals. “They had similar attitudes to life and the same dry sense of humor. … they “ignored where they were in life and what it was like to be a woman in Hollywood.”

We just hope that this friendship never ends!