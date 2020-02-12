Their bond has remained strong after many years, but it didn’t happen overnight Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock have related on many levels.

“I tried to think of my first impression of you, and like almost every first impression of you, it was on TV. And I tried to remember if this was the person I was allowed to meet,” said the 55-year-old Gravity actress told 51-year-old Friends Alaun during a conversation with Interview magazine, “I remember the first thing I thought of you:” A beautiful woman with exceptional timing is almost impossible to find. ” You allowed yourself to look stupid, heartbroken, clumsy like an idiot. I think that’s why everyone feels so comfortable in your presence. They said, “Yes, I could look like this, but do you know what? I have the same mistakes and uncertainties as you. “I remember thinking,” God, I hope she really is. If she’s not, I’ll be so crazy. “

“So mad,” interfered with the morning show star before Sandra continued. “I mean, you can be a hole, but you are so charming! You really have a way to promote joy and determination. You do it in your work, but you also do it so effortlessly with everyone you put into your home and allow into your life. “

“Anyone who has the honor of being at home and in your life does not want to leave because it is safe, emotional and joyful. Which allows you to stay lively and not be discouraged if things are not right run? ”asked the Oscar winner.

“First of all, it was the sweetest thing anyone ever told me. I think that’s because I grew up in a household that was destabilized and felt insecure, how adults treated each other unkindly and experienced certain things about human behavior that made me think: “I don’t want to. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling that I have in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else I ever come into contact with to ever feel, “Jennifer replied.” I think I have to thank my parents. You can either be angry or a martyr or you can say, “You have Lemons? Let’s make lemonade. “

“This is another way we can deal with each other by either destroying the things in life that are destabilizing or stimulating you to change and do better,” said the speed actress. “I look at you at your dining table because you sit in the same place all the time and are surrounded by the extraordinary people you have known for so long. Everyone is on the way and you share. Talking about women who are mutual Support and get together is new. “So incredible!

It’s clear that the bond between these two A-Listeners will never break – even if they’re dating the same actor!