Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who held their hands behind the stage, made the fans buzz with questions

advertisement

The 2020 awards season has opened up a lot of storylines for us, but most fans only focus on one thing in themselves and the SAG Awards have paid off for these people.

Wellness check: Are everyone still alive and then breathing halfway normally? In it we are all together 😭 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/yOXWhL0xuK

– Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

advertisement

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were both winners of the show and celebrated behind the scenes, starting with Pitt, who watched Aniston behind the scenes as the winner, and ended up both coming face to face and celebrating together.

As soon as that moment occurred, social media began to take action to determine whether the previous couple were getting back together, whether Aniston was wearing a wedding ring, or whether both of them may just be really good friends these days.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking another ride,” wrote one fan.

“I’m unexpectedly emotional about that,” added another fan.

pic.twitter.com/JlitIDyNDL

– Abraham Torrijos E. (@abrahamtorrijos), January 20, 2020

“It really opens up some old wounds,” wrote a third, referring to the old story.

“Thank god I don’t have to go to work tomorrow because I will never stop talking about it,” remarked another fan, highlighting the MLK holiday on Monday.

Not everyone felt the same, especially when it came to the grip.

“This is ridiculous. He cheated on her!” an opponent wrote.

Just stop. pic.twitter.com/c0Mb7rjXnu

– Courtney V (@LaVaudreuil), January 20, 2020

“People … Exes can be kind and sincere like the others”, another wanted to emphasize with a certain rationality.

“(Jennifer) Aniston shouldn’t go back to (Brad) Pitt after trying to pull her with this pretty a-b Angelina,” wrote a third, pointing out the couple’s emotional past.

“He was so terrible for her. And he was 41 at the time, no child. She moved on and forgave him, but we don’t have to romanticize it,” added a final.

But for most of them, they just enjoyed the moment for what he was and experienced intense joy.

“I mean, I don’t know if anyone actually ended the SAG Awards. After Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hugged backstage, we all moved on,” wrote one fan.

“They’re friends. And that’s a good thing. (Still, they look good.)” Added another.

“He’s an idiot for what he did to her, but glad that both of them are in a good place now and she seems to be at peace all the years later,” remarked a third.

Aniston actually responded to the enthusiasm that surrounded her and Pitt this season of awards and spoke only to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s hysterical,” Aniston told the outlet before the SAG Awards. “But what are you going to talk about?”

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement