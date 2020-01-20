Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt SAG Awards celebration makes everyone talk

advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have their tongue wagged after being lightly touched at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

The exes both won prizes within moments of each other and were celebrating together during the backstage.

Aniston won an outstanding woman in a drama series for The Morning Show, while Pitt won a few minutes earlier for the best supporting role for his performance at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

GETTY IMAGES

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston look way too happy to see each other at the SAG awards, for a divorced couple.

But it was pictures from the backstage of the two embraces after the victory of Aniston that caught all attention.

Pitt reportedly stopped everything he did to see her speech backstage. “Oh wow,” he said as she entered the stage.

“I thought back to when I was a little girl and I would … Laverne & Shirley (s) record Happy Days,” Aniston said during her acceptance speech. “I would just think,” Someday I’ll do that. I really know I’m going to leave this house … I will be. “

She spoke directly to her fellow actors: “Your performances have been inspiring me for years and I have the feeling that we grew up a bit together.”

GETTY IMAGE

Can’t Brad let her go? “Stay with me Jen, stay”

The “incredible” victory of Aniston marked her first SAG prize in almost 25 years after she took a statue with the Friends cast in 1996. This time, she won for Alex Levy’s portraiture on The Morning Show, a role with which she channel her emotions into her character.

Aniston closed her acceptance speech with some raw emotion. She tore while saying, “to be here is really an honor.”

The pair was pictured backstage with a sweet exchange after their win.

But during her speech, Aniston gave another man a special shout.

“Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real buddy,” Aniston said. “I love you.”

