Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt meet behind the scenes at the SAG Awards, driving fans crazy

It was the reunion that the fans of the two Hollywood stars had all been waiting for.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were pictured together for the first time in years at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening.

The divorced award-winning actors – formerly revered as the golden couple – were depicted on the red carpet behind the stage and left the fans in a rage.

While the snapshots gave some people a glimmer of hope about the couple’s unfolding, some of Jennifer’s followers have reminded social media users why they broke up 15 years ago.

Brad, 56, and Jennifer, 50, hugged each other warmly with beaming faces before the star of the morning show kissed her ex-husband’s cheek.

They exchanged their words and when Jen parted to return to the crowd, Brad held her hand and stared at her.

The couple couldn’t stop smiling

(Image: Getty Images for Turner)

Brad and Jen hold hands and hug each other warmly

(Image: Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

Brad and Jennifer had been married for five years since 2000, but separated very much when Brad met actress Angelina Jolie.

Angelina and Brad have six children together and married in 2014, but separated two years later.

On stage, the 56-year-old accepted his award as an outstanding supporting actor for his portrayal of an aging stunt man in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, he joked about his single relationship status.

An intimate exchange between the actors

(Image: Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

In his acceptance speech, he said, “I need to add this to my Tinder profile.”

And added: “I wanted to bring my mother with me, but I couldn’t, because everyone I stand next to says that I’m going to meet. And that would be just awkward.”

Jen also took home a trophy for outstanding women in a drama series for her role as the leading actress in Apple’s The Morning Show.

Thousands of fans who caused a stir on Twitter were happy about the exchange.

One wrote: “It’s Monday, the world is depressing … if I can spend 5 minutes making my 90s kid’s heart happy with a little gossip from Brad and Jen, I’ll …” while another said “… all we want is a happy ending for both …”.

However, other experienced Twitter users quickly turned the dreamers off.

One said, “It’s been 15 years since Brad and Jen separated. Both are married again and one of them has children. Are we still talking about it?”

Another added: “She was good without him, let’s let go of that fantasy.”

