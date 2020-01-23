Jenni 'JWoww' Farley beat up mother who shames trolls after son Greyson beats daughter Meilani

advertisement

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley discovered a few vulnerabilities in her last Instagram post. The video focuses on Farley’s two children, three-year-old Greyson and five-year-old Meilani, and finally shows how Greyson beats his older sister. This caused a number of commentators to interfere and shame their parenting skills, and as InTouch Weekly noted, the former reality star was open about the criticism.

“I encourage my son to wake his sister up for school,” Farley wrote in response to the setback. “He enjoys helping me and his sister. He also learns what he can and can’t do. One strikes.”

Her relatively calm demeanor did not last, however, and the Jersey Shore alum soon stopped holding back what she had to say about the video.

advertisement

“I can assure you that almost everyone will deal with this issue because it’s called life,” Farley continued with her over seven million followers. “I posted it because it is a brother who learns borders with his sister, but is also excited to wake them up for school. On the other hand, you want to encourage problems when there are none. You want to spit out negativity and just talk … Because why? Bored? Don’t thrive? Cheat on husband? Go, girl! Teach these parents on the Internet how to become parents so that you feel good. “

Farley fans were quick to defend the mother of two children. “Eventually they will grow out,” was one comment, while another remarked that “I and my sister killed each other,” but added that they were “best friends.” “Didn’t you hear how mom called him,” wrote a third, adding, “he’ll learn.”

In March, Farley found out about her son’s autism diagnosis after visiting part of Sesame Street in Orlando, FL.

“It was very important to me to see how a new theme park engages all the senses,” wrote Farley in an Instagram title that documented the visit. “[Greyson] has some sensory issues and places like SeaWorld give me hope that one day all places will understand the need to educate, educate, and welcome children like my son.”

As part of their efforts, Farley also partnered with KultureCity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building inclusion for people with autism and sensory disorders, that same month.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement