Jenna Jameson sticks to her keto game with this skinny tea brand

Of all the different diet and nutrition plans out there, keto appears to be one that has always remained popular over the past year. And there really is no greater proponent for keto than Jenna Jameson, The 45-year-old model and former adult film star embarked on a journey of complete body conversion (with the help of Keto) after the birth of their daughter Batel. She has documented every step of the way on social media to inspire others, losing £ 80 for almost two years! There is no denying how motivating it is for some followers.

Jameson recently admitted to having dropped a bit from the keto and revealed that she had gained some weight. It happens to all of us and we really appreciate their honesty. And now she has announced that she will return to the keto frenzy and is committed to losing £ 30 in 2020!

To stay on the right track, the mother of three relies on the help of Teami. Not too long ago, Jameson joined Instagram and told her that she loves Teami’s superfood green powder to get the nutrients she needs. She said that after drinking, she feels “incredible” for which the Teami brand is known. They offer a variety of different teas to help you feel energized and help you lose weight. Take a look at a selection of their products and find out how they can help you stay motivated – whether you’re researching keto or not!

This energizing powder tea

Teami Matcha Green Tea Powder (Mango) Amazon

This Matcha green tea can give you plenty of energy without the after-effects that often occur after consuming coffee. If you feel sluggish, it can lead to bad eating habits. So you can rely on this tea as a pick-me-up!

Look at it!

Get the Teami Matcha Green Tea Powder for $ 15 available on Amazon! Please note that the prices are correct at the time of publication, January 22nd 2020. Subject to changes.

Teami Colon Cleanse Detoxification Tea Amazon

This natural tea can help you avoid uncomfortable gas and refresh your body. All you have to do is drink a cup before bed every other day – it works while you sleep!

Look at it!

Get the Teami Colon Cleanse Detox Tea (30 day offer) for $ 22 at Amazon! Please note that the prices are correct at the time of publication, January 22nd 2020. Subject to changes.

This appetizing tea

Teami Skinny Detox Tea Amazon

This tea is said to help you curb annoying food cravings, which are often a major hurdle when losing weight. If you brew a cup, you can reuse these leaves all day long – up to three times!

Look at it!

Get the Teami Skinny Detox Tea (30-day deal) for $ 28 at Amazon! Please note that the prices are correct at the time of publication, January 22nd 2020. Subject to changes.

Would you like to discover more? Take a look at the entire Teami product range here!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

