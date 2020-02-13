Ride! Jenna Dewan announced in September that she was pregnant with her and her boyfriend Steve KazeeThe first child together.

“Becoming a mother is simply the absolute best and most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” wrote the former World of Dance presenter on Instagram at the time. “@ Stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to expand our family together …! Thanks guys for all the love !!”

The dancer greeted her daughter Everly with her estranged husband. Channing TatumThe former couple announced their separation in April 2018 and Dewan started dating Kazee six months later.

The Tony winner shared his pregnancy news with his own post and wrote: “I can’t even begin to describe the feelings I’ve had since we first found out that Jenna was pregnant! I’ve had my whole life on this one Wait a minute and couldn’t find a better person to start a family with. The past year and a half have brought so many things to my life that have filled me with deepest gratitude. A partner who exudes love, warmth and friendliness. A partner who has experienced some of the most difficult moments in life can deal with grace, humility and the desire to learn from the ups and downs, a partner who grows continuously from these lessons and my growth as a person with love, steadfast support and understanding. “

The Broadway star added: “Jenna also brought one of the greatest gifts you can imagine… her lovely daughter. Evie broke into my life like a supernova and continued to burn so brightly there. I’ve learned so much about parents when I saw how great Jenna is with her, and Evie taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child, and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and start our little family a little bigger. “

Keep scrolling to see all of the baby bump pictures Dewan shared from her second pregnancy.