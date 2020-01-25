Jenna Dewan's friend Steve Kazee may have just responded to Channing Tatum's recent comments about her

advertisement

After Channing Tatum’s most aggressive fight against a troll comparing his ex and his child’s mother, Jenna Dewan, more than one nerve seems to have been hit in the drama. Dewan’s friend Steve Kazee appears to have responded sharply to Tatum’s comments.

The Magic Mike star shared a photo of himself with Jessie on Friday, days after it became known that the two had reconciled after almost two months. The critic went to the comments in Tatum’s post and threw in “Jenna looks better” and asked Channing to respond.

“Hey Alex, I don’t usually talk like that. But you seem to be as good as the rest of terribly happy people who hate mindless people,” Tatum began his remark. “Why don’t you think seriously about what you’re doing? It’s hurtful and I’m not. Unless you can be a terrible hater on my side and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman who is Jess … please get out of here. Nobody wants you here. Especially me. “

He added: “There is no one more breathtaking and beautiful to look at, but more than a human being than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex.”

In a separate comment, Tatum further stated that he hadn’t tried to start with his ex’s name.

Tatum’s friend replied to the whole conversation and wrote: “My BABY! HORNS out!”

The statements seemed to have met Kazee, the father of her upcoming second child, who had accessed his social media to defend her. In an Instagram story, the shameless alum published a GIF meme by Will Ferrell from his comedy “The Other Guys”, which was quoted as “Watch your mouth”. Below the picture, Kazee added: “The ruthless talk, bruh …”

Kazee later deleted the post, but it was seen and captured by others on social media, including E! News.

Tatum shares a child with Dewan, 6-year-old daughter Everly. She is expecting her second child with partner Kazee in the next few months. As for Tatum and Jessie J, the two started dating more than a year ago and dissolved shortly before Christmas. You reconciled earlier this week.

Photo credit: Getty Images

