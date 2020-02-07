Jenna Dewan divorced Channing Tatum, have made their custody agreement and are expecting a new child with their boyfriend Steve Kazee, Now she is ready to get out of her failed marriage and get rid of her bond with her ex.

According to The explosion, the strengthen The 39-year-old actress has submitted emergency documents to drop the surname Tatum and restore her maiden name Dewan. The urgency behind her papers has led to speculation that a wedding could be near for her and Kazee, 44.

The news of Dewan’s ex-party filing follows her recently concluded custody agreement with Tatum.

Court documents received from The explosion show that the former couple agreed to split the custody of their daughter into 50/50 Everly, According to the website, an advisor will help prepare a schedule that will evenly divide the detention time between the famous parents – including the holidays.

While both stars are allowed to post 6 family photos with Everly, neither of them can use them for sponsorship, advertising or other profit-making contributions without the other’s consent.

The terms of the agreement appear to be working in Tatum’s favor as he previously placed strict requirements on his daughter’s upbringing.

As RadarOnline.com reported exclusively, the Magic Mike star, 39, asked neither he nor Dewan, 38, to “use Everly’s name, image, or similarity for paid or profitable sponsorship, advertising, campaigning, or partnership purposes, including written in social or other media without notice Counterparty approval. ”

In the same court order, he asked Everly to agree on a FaceTime schedule, in which the non-dependent parents would call Everly by phone or FaceTime every day from 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. while the other parent should ensure that they are available at that time.

While Dewan and Tatum regulated their mutual parenting agreements, Radar reported exclusively that they are not on good terms.

“They are in bad shape these days, with very little love or general respect for how they choose to live their respective lives,” said a source near the former Lovebirds. “Jenna sees Channing as a heartless cheese ball that plunged into romance far too quickly Jessie J. “

Regarding Tatum’s thoughts about his ex-wife, the source said to Radar: “He says she is a hypocrite and very controlling and petty-minded.”

As fans know, Tatum has recently rekindled his romance with the singer Jessie J after a short break.