What’s in a name Jenna Dewan submitted legal emergency documents to remove Tatum from her name, according to The Blast on Friday February 7th. The name change request comes almost two months after she and her ex-husband did it Channing Tatum announced their separation.

39-year-old Dewan and 39-year-old Tatum met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and merged in July 2009. The soundtrack actress announced her separation in April 2018, then wrote on Instagram. “We fell in love so many years ago and had a magical trip together. There has been absolutely no change in how much we love each other, but love is a wonderful adventure that takes us on different paths for now. There are no secrets or violent events that underlie our decision – just two best friends who recognize that it is time to take a seat and support each other in leading a joyful and fulfilling life. “

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum. Nina Prommer / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock; Beretta / Sims / Shutterstock

In the Instagram statement, Dewan promised that she and Tatum “are still a family and will always love dedicated parents for Everly,” her daughter, who is now 6 years old.

The flirty dancing presenter went on with the Broadway actor Steve Kazee in October 2018, and the couple are currently expecting their first child together.

Tatum has now met with the singer Jessie J at about the same time, and the duo recently reunited after a brief breakup.

The two couples appeared to be clashing on social media in late January after Tatum shadowed Dewan in a comment. “There is no more stunning and beautiful body than Jess, but more than a human being,” wrote the Magic Mike star on January 24th. “And yes, that includes my ex.”

Kazee, 44, appears to have struck Instagram on Tatum the following day and posted a GIF of Will Ferrell Say: “Take care of your mouth,” says E! News. In his headline, the Tony winner wrote: “The ruthless talk, bruh …”

Jessie J, 31, supported Tatum on Instagram the same day. “I love you so much, baby @channingtatum,” wrote the pop star. “How you love me and how I love you and how we feel is all that matters.”

