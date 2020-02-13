Ride! Jenna Cooper shows her pregnancy progress since her announcement in January.

“I hope you know that I already love you more than I would have thought possible,” the 30-year-old Bachelor in Paradise signed an Instagram slideshow. “I hope you pursue all your dreams and I will support you all the way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor and never stop laughing.”

The former reality star went on to write, “I hope you get your father’s thoughtfulness and work ethic and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all my heart and never forget how special you are. We’ll see you in a few months. “

The Indiana native announced last week that she was dating Karl Hudson, “I always wanted to share this with you, but it is difficult when there are people who aim to make sure I can’t be happy,” the former ABC personality said on social media with the commercial real estate agent. “So this is Karl. I met him a year ago and now I can’t imagine life without him. He showed me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morality. And with a selfless and loving heart, and I will never return. “

Cooper called her friend the “best pig father in the world” and added: “This is the guy who inspires all my big smiles and dreams. The one who didn’t care what show I was on, what drama was invented about me or how many broken parts of my heart he had to stick together again. … He is smart and funny with an adorable Mediterranean charm. It makes me feel safe, beautiful and calm. Exceptionally, my fear has subsided. He is so special to me and I feel happy to love him every day. “

The Bachelor alum was previously engaged Jordan Kimball, The couple met in season five of BiP, but separated in September 2018.

As for the Bachelorette Alum, 28, he moved on with his girlfriend. Christina, The couple officially became Instagram in November 2019.

Keep scrolling to see Cooper’s baby bump pictures, from selfies with date night mirrors to sandy baby moon shots.