Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of 'Today', shares delicate new photos of Baby Hal

Today, co-host Jenna Bush Hager loves life as a mother of three. Months after the TV host welcomed their son Henry Harold “Hal” Hager to the world, he released a slideshow of photos of their little ones and wrote an incredibly adorable caption.

“I’m in love with my little man,” Bush Hager labeled the sweet snapshots. “Woke up early this morning just to see him sleeping … still can’t believe he’s mine.”

Bush Hager welcomed her third child with husband Henry Hager in August. The couple also share two daughters, Mila and Poppy. At that time, Jenna announced today that her son was named after his father and that it was her daughters who gave him the nickname “Hal”. Her child’s middle name, Harold, is in honor of her maternal grandfather, Harold Welch.

“We weren’t quite sure about the name,” Jenna said, calling Today to share the good news. “Then his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.'”

“My father was a little angry that the name wasn’t George,” she added. Jenna went on to say that her father, the former President George W. Bush, was just kidding and assuring Hal that “a cool name” was.

Bush Hager also described how she had the full support of her family in the hospital after giving birth to Hal.

“My whole family has come,” said Today’s host. “My sister came on the first day with donuts that I don’t think you should eat right after a caesarean section, but I made up my mind. And then Mila and Poppy came and found him in the nursery, and they’re just crazy about him … the girls are so excited that they have their own little brother. “

“It was so nice,” she continued to report on her daughters’ reaction to a little brother. “Poppy told him that she loved him and then asked when we could take him home?” … you are crazy about him. “

The former First Daughter told today’s audience that the fact that she has her third child helped put everything in perspective.

“I feel good. I feel happy,” she said. “You know, I think if you are entrenched in a hospital room with a newborn and see the joy and light in his eyes, you realize that this is the meaning of life – to make the world a little better for our little babies.”

