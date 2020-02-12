After leaving Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans made a major move to Nashville, Tennessee, through which she is now opening. “Me and the kids are trying to fix everything, but we’ve loved it so far,” Evans told PopCulture.com exclusively. “They are doing well and they love the area we moved to, and Kaiser, he loves his new school, that’s a big plus.” She added, “I think there are more options here in TN, and I think in North Carolina, where I live, it’s a very laid-back city on the beach, a university city, so I think what I’m looking for to do more. “

Evans explained why she made this decision: “I’ve been in a limbo for a year since last April and I wanted to get on my way and do my own things. Aren’t you? ‘ I can talk to other companies and other things, but right now people are questioning what they want to do. “

She continued: “It’s not just other companies, it’s also I’m not going to lie, MTV, they have doubts whether they really want to let me go or not, so I’m just sitting here doing my own thing. Try YouTube keep up to date because my fans want to know – they are digging into my life and want to know what’s going on! “

Evans continued to play a waiting game when it comes to working with MTV and said, “I think I will only wait until April. My plan is to wait until April and then venture out and with others talking about production companies and stuff. But at the moment I don’t know where MTV’s head is. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea. “

She added, “We talk here and there, we don’t talk much, but when I ask what’s going on with me, they just say, ‘We don’t know, we just won’t use you for the season now,’ and they talk just about the bush. I’m just going to focus on myself, my brand being different from teen mom and focusing on myself as a person and not associating my name with that teen mother title. “

Finally Evans said: “Whether I’m in front of the camera again or not, I just do the production and I’m involved in another show and put it together. That would be fun too. I mean, we’ll see what happens . “