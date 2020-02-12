Jenelle Evans is ready to break new ground months after her Mom Mom 2 period ends. In an exclusive conversation with PopCulture.com, Evans even revealed exactly which projects she might be interested in in the future, including some ideas that her fans will definitely be interested in.

“I have a lot of show ideas – a lot of different reality show ideas. A bit like bachelor ideas, dating ideas, you basically know the ideas for young mothers – but I wouldn’t say teenagers,” said the former MTV Personality revealed. “I have a few thoughts in my head, but whenever I want to use these options, I can’t and I am stopped because I am still in a contract.”

Evans noted that her contract with MTV ends in April and that once she is gone, she can take advantage of even more options.

“I’ve been in limbo for a year since last April and I wanted to go out and do my own thing and people would say, ‘Why aren’t you?’ I stick to this contract and as soon as I run out, I can talk to other companies and other things, but right now people are worried about what they want to do, “Evans said exclusively to PopCulture.com. “It’s not just other companies, but also, I’m not going to lie, MTV, they have doubts whether they really want to let me go or not, so I’m just sitting here doing my own thing and trying to keep YouTube updated because my fans want to know – they are digging into my life and want to know what’s going on! “

As for her plans outside the teen mom world, Evans said that she would just wait until April to take the next steps.

“I think I’m just going to wait until April. My plan is to wait until April and then venture out and talk to other manufacturing companies and stuff. But at the moment I don’t know where MTV’s head is. I mean things can.” Change in a minute, I have no idea, “said Evans about their connection to MTV.” We talk here and there, we don’t talk much, but when I ask what’s going on with me, they just say: ‘We don’t know ‘We’re not going to use you for this season,’ and they’re just a fuss.

Before this new trip to Teen Mom 2, Evans announced that she will focus on what works best for her.

“I’m just going to focus on myself, focus on my brand deviating from Teen Mom and focusing on myself as a person and not tying my name to that Teen Mom title,” she said of future business opportunities. “And whether it’s in front of the camera, I do it again or outside of the camera and just do the production and I’m involved in another show and summarize it, that would be fun too. So I mean, we’ll see what happens . “

So it sounds like fans just have to stay tuned and follow Evans’ updates across all of their social media channels to find out what’s next.

Credit: Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty