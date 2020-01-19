Jenelle Evans' ex David Eason lectures on family values

advertisement

Incredible, Jenelle Evans“Dog killing ex David Eason gives fans his view of good family values!

The estranged husband and former teen mom 2-star told his followers on Saturday, January 18, about an abandoned home in his “hometown” Currie, North Carolina.

He then recommended that people “learn from their past and stay true to their roots”. David also advised them “to stay true to yourself and your family values”.

advertisement

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Jenelle and David have been under fire since David shot their dog. Nugget,

Then Jenelle announced a few months ago that she would divorce her husband.

At that time, 27-year-old Evans said in her shocking statement: “I have largely switched off social media in the last few days because I have concentrated on making some important decisions in life.” I have lived my life in front of the camera since I was 17. And much of it wasn’t nice. But it was my life. Like everyone else, I want the best for my children and I want to be happy. In my absence from Teen Mom, I started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m going to start now. ‘

Disgraced, David has been trying to soften his own image ever since, and introduced an outing with his kids in November when he broke up with Jenelle.

In his Instagram post on Saturday, Eason thought about how he grew up: “My hometown, all the little nooks and crannies, all the history; the old houses near the river and the fact that they survived dozens of floods but are still strong. This place reminds me of who I am. I still enjoy doing what I did as a child. “

He said: “I do the things my Deddy [sic] did with my grandma when he was a child. Family tradition is more than a set of rules. It is a personality trait that is shared by an entire family. Don’t let people convince you to change and stay true to yourself and your family values. There is a reason why your ancestors lived that way, learned from their past, and stayed true to their roots. “

Both Jenelle and David lost their jobs at TM2 after various scandals.

The father was released from the show after homophobic comments on his social media account.

Now he’s trying to play the family card!

advertisement