Jenelle Evans Ex Courtland Rogers arrested for drug possession

Jenelle Evans ex man Courtland Rogers, has been arrested twice over the past four months for drug-related charges. RadarOnlne.com can disclose this exclusively.

34-year-old Rogers was booked for “substance abuse, substance abuse, drug paraphernalia, and theft,” an employee in New Hanover confirmed to Radar.

Rogers was married to the former teen mom star [28] for two years from 2012 to 2014.

He is currently being held in New Hanover Prison for a $ 15,000 loan and is facing a property misdemeanor.

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st.

Rogers was also arrested in October for allegedly violating his parole.

“He was arrested on October 9, 2019 for a suspended suspended sentence,” the employee told Radar.

His hearing on this case is scheduled for Monday, January 27th.

This is not the first time that Rogers has come into conflict with the law. The former reality star has a long list of crimes. He was arrested in July 2019 for probing offenses for drug abuse, and arrested in August 2018 for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Evans was once arrested with Rogers for holding heroin just before they split up in 2013. Her divorce was completed in June 2014.

Readers know that the mother of three is married David Eason in 2017 after her divorce from Rogers. The two are now separated and have found out the details of their custody agreement over the daughter Ensley, 2. Evans is also a mother for sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships.

