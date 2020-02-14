Jenelle Evans and David Eason live together again and sources tell RadarOnline.com that they are probably back! In addition, the explosive former reality stars have made a new furry friend.

An insider exclusively told Radar that 30-year-old David had been living with 28-year-old Jenelle since January 10, a few days before she dropped the injunction against him after her separation.

“David lived with Jenelle so that he could spend time with his daughter Ensley,” said the insider. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if they are actually together again.”

They had lived together in Nashville until February when they returned to Wilmington, North Carolina.

And as if that were not enough, the two also got a goat baby as a new pet.

On Wednesday, February 12, Jenelle and David posted a series of videos of the baby goat and insisted that it not bite.

How to Know radar reader MTV Jenelle from Teen Mom 2 has fired in May after all their drama with David, including the time when he has her dog Nugget shot. Eason admitted having shot the dog after he had bitten the 3-year-old daughter Ensley,

After that, rumors whirled around that Jenelle told fans on social media that she had applied for David’s divorce in the hope that MTV would take her back; However, Radar previously reported that Jenelle had never officially filed for divorce.

In North Carolina, a couple has to apply for a year of separation before they can get a divorce. Also, it doesn’t look like MTV has plans to get her back on the show.

In November Jenelle moved to Nashville after she had said she wanted from her “dangerous” husband away.

The couple married in September 2017. They share daughter Ensley and Jenelle is also a mother of sons Jace, 10 and Emperor, 5, from previous relationships. David is the father of Maryssa and Kaden from previous relationships.