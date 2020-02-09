On good terms? Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband, David Eason, kicked off in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday February 8, speculating that the two would be together again.

In photos from TMZ, 28-year-old teen mom and 31-year-old Eason were spotted spending an evening in the Kitchen & Rooftop Bar. The outlet reports that the couple had dinner the day before at the famous Dave’s BBQ in Hermitage, Tennessee.

The trip takes place a month after Evans and Eason were seen in Nashville with their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. A source told us at the time of Weekly that the two are not together again.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans will attend the most stylish New York City party of the US Weekly in New York City on September 11, 2019. Gregory Pace / Shutterstock

“You are coparent and he just went to his daughter,” said the insider.

The previous MTV personality announced in October 2019 that she and Eason had quit their marriage after two years.

“The kids and I moved away from David,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “No one is going to end a marriage, but I know this is best for me and my children. Today I submitted papers to start this process. I appreciate the support from everyone who asked how I am. I and the children are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you will hear from us soon. “

At the time, Evans also announced that it had issued an injunction against Eason. She renewed the order in December 2019, but TMZ reported in January that Evans had rejected it.

The couple separated six months after Eason shot their family dog ​​Nugget after the puppy snapped Ensley. The incident resulted in the two temporarily losing custody of their children. Eason admitted to killing the animal on Instagram in May 2019.

A source informed us in October 2019 that their split was “a long time coming”.

The insider said: “Things were bad, even if they looked good on the surface. David was in great shape during the court and when he had to clean up and prove himself to regain custody of the children. But when it was over, he had returned to himself. “

Evans, who moved from North Carolina to Tennessee after her separation from Eason, insisted that she be “Single as Hell” on January 28.

“I’m just coparenting,” said the reality star in a YouTube question and answer session. “I try to stay out of court and maintain civil relations between all parties, and I just want to do my own thing … I have to go.” I have to think about my future, my children and what I’m going to do in life, and I don’t need any distractions at all. And I noticed that boys can be a big distraction. “

Evans shares 10-year-old son Jace, who lives with her mother Barbara Evanswith ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.

