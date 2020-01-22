Jen Harley tried to show Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Eye Out With Eyeliner

advertisement

Jen Harley Beaten on-off friend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in the face, trying to prick his eye for a source at the incident that triggered his protection order against her.

“He was asleep when Jen came to his house – she has a key to his place,” the source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the January 11 incident. “She tried to push Ronnie’s eye out with the eyeliner and hit him in the face. She attacked him. After beating him, she ran away from the police and went for a drink.”

We confirmed on Thursday January 16 that the 34-year-old Ortiz-Magro has received an emergency order to protect against domestic violence. His lawyers, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, said in a statement to Us that the 32-year-old Harley “entered his home while he was sleeping and maliciously started attacking him” on January 11.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star then called “the Las Vegas police and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” the lawyers told us, adding that a family court judge filed the emergency protection order on January 15, and it will remain in force until February 25

Harley’s lawyer Lisa Bloom also made a statement at that time. “The contact Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently violated the injunction against him,” she said. “We have not received an injunction against her, and if Jen is served with one, we will be against it.”

“Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace,” added Bloom, referring to the couple’s daughter, 21-month-old Ariana.

According to TMZ, the incident happened after Harley accused the reality star of fraud for finding another woman’s makeup in the trash.

The couple have had a roller coaster relationship since they met in 2017. In April 2018, they exchanged allegations of infidelity and less than two months later, they got into a clash at a hotel in Las Vegas.

Harley was arrested for household battery in June 2018 after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro in her car, despite Clark County law firm’s decision not to pursue the case due to “insufficient evidence”.

After another clash in October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested for kidnapping. An emergency response order was issued to Harley, which was originally ordered for a week, but will be extended later. Ortiz-Magro was indicted later this month for seven offenses and has not pleaded guilty since.

In an Instagram post in December, Ortiz-Magro claimed that he was a “great father,” and the new source tells us that Ariana is “his priority.”

“He doesn’t want to have anything to do with Jen, but he wants to be coparative and be with his daughter,” added the source. “He knows he’s bound to Jen for the rest of her daughter’s life, so he wants her to be a good mother so that she has equal rights.”

With the reporting from Brody Brown

