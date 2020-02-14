Jehnny Beth is not one who will ever hide when she shows her talent, and there are no limits to the latest release “Flower” from her upcoming debut solo album “To Love Is To Live”.

It is an ethos that takes her into most of her work, either with music, in film, or indeed in writing. The fact that the video of “Flower” is a cinematic wonder shouldn’t come as a surprise.

With Peaky Blinders’ director Anthony Byrne in tow, the story of ‘Flower’ is told graphically and magnificently. The song was written about a pole dancer who works in a notorious strip club called Jumbo’s Clown Room in LA.

The track continues to explore the complex and confusing depths of social depravity, all of which are blended with a relentless siren quality. Now it has the added cinematic sheen of Byrne that thrills every minute.

Watch the video for “Flower” below and get ready for “To Love Is To Live”, which will land on Caroline Records on May 8th.

It is not for Beth either. In addition to a new single, a new video directed by Peaky Blinders and a new album, Beth has also announced a brand new book.

While you might expect a dark tale of pre-war brooding gin and perfect noir nuggets, the book titled Crimes Against Love Manifesto, AKA C.A.L.M. is actually a collection of her erotic short stories. Complemented by the photography of long-time employee Johnny Hostile.

The “Crimes Against Love” manifesto lands on June 11 through White Rabbit.

