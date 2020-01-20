Jeffrey Dean Morgan is Kraven the Hunter in That's So Raven Parody Poster

advertisement

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a Spider-Man villain Kraven the hunter in new fan art from BossLogic. Although the character has never appeared in a live action film, he has his own Kraven the hunter Rumor has it that he can be seen in Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man film. This has revived fan discussions online, and many have asked Morgan to be Kraven, and fan casting is making a rounds on social media as support for the idea continues to grow.

BossLogic has watched Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s popularity as a Kraven fan casting and has posted some new fan art on Instagram, in which he imagines what the Walking Dead star might look like in the role. Morgan is featured as a parody poster for the Disney Channel series That’s So Raven and as Kraven for a parody called That’s So Kraven titled “Coming soon to [Disney +]”. Although BossLogic obviously enjoys this special fan art by making it a Disney parody, the picture still gives us a pretty good glimpse of how Morgan could act as a live action kraven. You can take a look at fan art.

Although Kraven has not yet hit the big screen, there has been no shortage of attempts by various filmmakers. His trademark appears in The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s post-credit scene, but the franchise was restarted before Kraven could appear in the planned sequel. Director Ryan Coogler also said that Kraven almost appeared in Black Panther. In addition, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts said he would like to bring Kraven with him for his third Spidey film with Tom Holland, and there is a lot of speculation that it will actually be presented as the web-slinger’s next large screen villain.

Sony is planning one Kraven the hunter Film as part of their Marvel universe, which also includes Venom and the upcoming Morbius. According to screenwriter Richard Wenk, the story will follow Kraven’s hunt for Spider-Man and use the comic book Kraven’s Last Hunt as a source of inspiration. Unfortunately, the project has not been updated recently and the current status of the film is unclear. If the rumors are true and Kraven plays a prominent role in Watts’ next Spider-Man film, it could lead to Kraven’s solo film being scrapped.

Morgan is of course best known for playing Negan, one of the most dangerous characters from the AMC zombie drama The Walking Dead. Time will tell if Morgan will appear in Kraven the hunter or other Spider-Man films, but his Walking Dead shooting schedule could prove an obstacle to his potential casting. In any case, let’s hope that someday Morgan will head off to either the MCU or the Marvel universe from Sony in one way or another. The fan art of Morgan as Kraven the hunter The above image is from BossLogic on Instagram.

Topics: Kraven, BossLogic, Disney Plus

Pretty brains, lightning-fast fingers.



