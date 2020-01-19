advertisement

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) plays the main role Famke Janssen (Cry for Deep Rising!) In the thriller The postcard murders, which was taken over by RLJE Films.

Deadline reports that RLJE will release the thriller in upcoming cinemas March, The film adapts James Patterson’s and Liza Marklund’s book The Postcard Killers.

“Morgan plays NYPD detective Jacob Kanon, whose world is in turmoil when he learns that his daughter and son-in-law were brutally murdered in London. When he gets there, he learns that similar crimes are reported across Europe, with each murder accompanied by a postcard sent to a local journalist. In the fight against time, bureaucracy and his own grief, Jacob will do everything to stop the murders and find justice for his little girl. “

Danis Tanovic (No man’s land).

The cast also includes Cush jumbo. Joachim Król. Steven Mackintosh and Denis O’Hare,

