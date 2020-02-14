Lydia Manch

Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds: 25 rooms Steampunk VR Wizardry

Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds

4

The place is the first surprise, The Old Metal Exchange, right in the center of Bank and Aldgate East.

The most haunting experiences of this size – and it is a large, 22,000 square meter and 25 adventure rooms – end up in large former storage rooms outside the city, not listed buildings in the middle of the city.

However, Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds, the impressive production of dotdotdot, is not satisfied with its first-class real estate in Zone 1. “With Mars technology left behind by the great invasion,” the arc moves between Woking and Westminster, between quiet areas of the Thames and the open sea.

The Layered RealityTM used in production combines the high-tech VR holograms that project over layers of translucent curtains, creating a brilliant depth of field effect – and more lo-fi – dexterity, some pyrotechnics, and bursting soldiers through doors to keep you safe bring to.

It is not for the faint of heart or the faint of heart. Some of the VR experiences are so realistic through and through that they begin with a brief briefing “if you are seasick”. In other cases, it’s the small but confusing delays and scene changes in VR technology that can make your head spin. It becomes physical at certain points, with things that have to be climbed or slipped down. It gets pretty cold in some places. Wouldn’t be fun at all with a hangover.

But it’s actually the low-tech elements that are often the scariest: cornering to trip over soldiers struggling with injuries, the bloody sticky floor, and the cruel effort of pulling your feet off the floor when you do going over to them; sudden screams at night; sudden power cuts.

This is far more curated than some of the immersive punchdrunk or secret cinema-style productions. dotdotdot takes you through an epic linear narrative – one that puts a lot of steampunk exuberance and a very eye-catching VR in your two-hour ticket.

Tickets for Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds start at £ 39.50 for the two-hour immersive show. Book here.

Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds, 56 Leadenhall Street, EC3A 2BJ.