Jeff Sessions, Robert De Niro and Adele: SNL's Cold Open brings a guest star back (and packs a punch)

The meetings retired last Wednesday at the request of President Trump. Many believe that Trump was angry because sessions of “Investigations related to the 2016 Presidential Campaign,” led by Special Representative Robert S. Müller III, withdrew.

In line with this year’s trend, the sketch contained only a single number of guest stars. (We’ll go into that.) Instead, the sketch was mostly a showcase for SNL’s top imitations of the political elite.

It starts with Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Sanders entering the Sessions office. He – caricaturally portrayed by Kate McKinnon – is currently hiding in a desk. (“I was just hiding and hoping to really scare the new Attorney General,” he says.)

“This is Matthew G. Whitaker’s office, Jeff,” SNL Sanders tells him.

“Yes, I know,” McKinnon’s sessions replied. “I don’t see how Mr. Trump could replace me with Matt Whitaker. He’s just a dodgy, inexperienced businessman blindly loyal to Donald Trump. Okay, hearing it out loud makes sense.”

The show then shows its various political characters, but not before the version of the show’s sessions takes a few moments to think about.

“In my almost 16 months as Attorney General, I have had some good times here,” says SNL’s Sessions before he picks up a Bible. “My trustworthy Bible. I have justified many bad things with this book. “

Later, the fake sessions pick up a copy of Bob Woodward’s latest book, Fear, and say, “In Chapter 26, the President calls me” mentally retarded. “

Cue SNL’s political impersonators.

In the first place is Beck Bennett’s attitude to Mike Pence, although he has hardly any lines.

“I’m sorry this is happening,” he tells McKinnon’s sessions.

“That’s okay,” he replies. “I just don’t understand what I did wrong, you know? I’m putting children in cages. I said no to gays. What more did you want?”

“I’m sorry, I heard the words” gays “and” cages “and I went crazy somewhere,” answers Bennets Pence. “And my Apple Watch says I have a heart attack.”

Next, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. (Alex Moffat and Mikey Day) attend sessions.

“Dad just wanted us to make sure there were no harsh feelings and let us know how much he appreciated your service,” said Trump Jr. from the series.

“And then he mimicked the dice,” added Eric von Moffat, mimicking the dice – which also looks like male masturbation.

“No, he didn’t!” Cries the wrong Eric. “Eric was saying that you should have stopped this Müller investigation a long time ago. I mean, there’s even a chance that they’ll chase me and Eric. “

Amusing as the beginning of the sketch is, everything is set up only for the double victory at the end.

First, the SNL meetings sit for a moment with a photo of Trump saying, “After all, I would have thought you would say goodbye.”

Then he begins to earnestly sing Adele’s heart anthem “Someone Like You” as pictures from earlier sketches with McKinnon’s sessions and Alec Baldwin’s Trump appear in the background.

Then SNL brings Robert De Niro back as a miller.

“I wanted to thank you for all your help with the investigation,” he says, adding later, “I have something for you, Jeff. In Harry Potter, do you know if an elf gets a piece of clothing, does it free him? This is for you.”

Then he gives Sessions “a piece of toilet paper from the bottom of Mr. Trump’s shoe”.

Finally, they hug and tie Adele’s anthem together.

After SNL was criticized last year for having too many guest stars, it is interesting to bring De Niro back. It’s not necessarily a sign that the show will return to its hostile openings – but it sure raises the question. Last year everyone, from Ben Stiller to Stormy Daniels, appeared at the show’s cold openings. Is this happening again? Only time can tell.

