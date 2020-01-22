Jeff Scott is leaving for South Florida: what's next for the Clemson program?

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-09 13: 50: 12.0

Jeff Scott will travel to South Florida as head coach.

Yes, Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receiver Coach from Clemson

Jeff Scott is said to travel to South Florida to become the Bulls head coach. As soon as the news started to leak, handshakes and fear began for those wondering if Scott’s departure would adversely affect the Clemson program.

If that happens? We will miss him, that’s for sure. But the short answer is “no” because the Clemson program is bigger than anyone – except for Dabo Swinney – and it’s Swinney who always has a succession plan.

Scott has been part of the Tigers team since 2008 and was a finalist for the Broyles Award (best assistant coach) in 2018. He was the first Clemson coordinator to retire appearances and two national titles during the team’s historic five-year run, which includes five college football playoffs.

South Florida replaces Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after playing 21:16 in three seasons but had a 4:14 record over the Bulls’ past 18 months.

Scott was of great value for both his coaching and recruiting. As a tireless recruiter, the Tigers started this successful series under his leadership. When Scott was named co-offensive coordinator when Chad Morris left for SMU, Swinney brought in former Clemson quarterback Brandon Streeter as quarterback coach and recruiting coordinator.

However, Scott was still heavily present on the recruitment side, and there is no doubt that it was largely thanks to Scott that the tiger recipients such as Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Mike Williams, DeAndre Hopkins and Scott landed others. It’s going to be hard to replace, but Swinney always has a plan.

When Swinney hired Chad Morris, he made sure that both Tony Elliott and Scott had as much knowledge as possible about the role of offensive coordinator and about Morris’ system. When Morris moved on, it was a natural decision to appoint these two co-offensive coordinators.

When Swinney announced that the two teenagers would take over Morris, many wondered why he would not hire an experienced or well-known coach. Since then, the Tiger 69-4 have had two national titles and five consecutive playoff appearances.

Do you remember Charlie Harbison, the second coach? When he left Clemson Swinney’s first call, he was with Mike Reed. People seem to forget that both Dan Brooks and Marion Hobby went after Clemson’s title in 2016, but Swinney knew from working in camps with Todd Bates that Bates would be his type. He also brought former team-mate Lemanski Hall and hired him when the tenth coach joined the team, hoping that the hall could take over one of the defensive line positions. It happened and now Hall is not only a respected trainer but also a great recruiter.

Bates helped land Justyn Ross and was invaluable in landing some Alabama children.

Former teammate Mickey Conn was hired as an “analyst” at the same time and he served in this role for one season, but took over after the departures from Brooks and Hobby.

In other words, while Clemson’s employees have not been hit as hard as Alabama over the years, there have been casualties. And the machine continues to roll. Swinney has former players like DeAndre McDaniel, Roderick McDowell, Tyler Grisham and Miguel Chavis as GAs. All of these people help with recruitment (only on campus, according to NCAA rules) and are ready to go elsewhere or to stay here if needed. Former GAs like Thomas Austin and Jay Guillermo are employed in Georgia State. There’s always a plan, and I think Grisham will get the job as a wide receiver coach. He played here, he’s a family man, he’s been studying with Scott for two years, and the recruits rave about him. It is time.

Streeter could play a co-offensive coordinator role and learn from Elliott this way – it won’t be long before Elliott runs his own program – and the transition will be seamless again.

There is always a plan and the Clemson machine keeps running.

