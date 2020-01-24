advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 24, 2020

2020 live dates support new album From Out of Nowhere

Co-founder of Electric Light Orchestra Jeff Lynne will perform live with his band in 2020. Tickets for Jeff Lynne’s ELO UK tour are on sale at 9:00 AM on Friday, January 31

ELO was one of the greatest bands of the seventies and lives on in Jeff’s reincarnated act that has been on tour for some time. Responsible for the classic ‘Mr. Blue Sky, as well as hits like ‘Livin’ Thing ‘and’ Xanadu ‘, Lynne has continued the legacy of the group with a new band alongside him.

They will hit the road again this fall to support their latest album From Out of Nowhere. The album has 10 songs and reached number 1 in the UK at the end of 2019.

ELO 2020 UK tour by Jeff Lynne:

Mon 5 Oct – The O2, London

Tue 6 Oct – The O2, London

Sun 11 Oct – Birmingham Arena

Fr 16 Oct – Manchester Arena

Wed 21 Oct – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Tickets for the Jeff Lynne ELO shows are on sale on Friday, January 31 at 9:00 AM.

