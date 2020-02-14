Such a nice connection. Director Jeff Kanew remembers how crazy love is in the late days Kirk Douglas was with his wife Anne Buydens.

“I have been married several times and have certainly not experienced anything comparable,” the 75-year-old, who worked with Kirk on Tough Guys and other films, tells Closer Weekly exclusively about the loving couple. “You were married for about 65 years. They met in Paris and it was love at first sight, although they didn’t meet for a year because he was engaged to another actress at that time. He saw Anne and this actress at the same time, but realized that he wanted to be with Anne and broke off his engagement to this other actress. They have been together ever since. “

“They were always close, even though he was there a lot, and that’s why they wrote so many letters together. The whole letter concept came here and they were very romantic,” continues the producer. “She was his business partner because she was had a good head for business and he admitted that he didn’t, and they worked at every level. As friends. As a husband and wife. It went on and on as a business partner. Our marriage has no downsides like most of us. “

Since Jeff was good friends with the Oscar winner – he even worked with his family Kirk Douglas on documenting the legendary actor: Before I forget – he also got close to Anne, 100. “She is very smart and has a very dry mind. She protects her family and her husband very much,” explains Jeff. “Most of the time that I knew her, she really ran the production company and took care of advertising and made sure that things were done right. She runs the household and takes care of the staff and ensures that the staff is good treated. You call her the boss. She is a very strong woman. “

“I was lucky in the two most important areas of my life – my career and my wife,” Kirk once enthused exclusively for Closer. Aww!

The Spartacus Stern died on February 5 at the age of 103.

