Jeff DeWit, an early example of Donald Trump’s presidential nomination, has announced that he will step down as NASA’s chief financial officer to return to Arizona. (Photo: Cheryl Evans / The Republic)

DeWit, a Republican who served as Treasurer of the State of Arizona from 2015 to 2018, unanimously won the Senate’s approval for the role of National Aeronautics and Space Administration in March 2018. Trump had nominated DeWit in November 2017.

DeWit signaled that he was returning to the Arizona private sector, but otherwise declined to comment on his next move. His last day at NASA is Thursday.

“Until I give up my position as a senior official in the Federal Service, I can’t say what company I belong to. Apart from that, I’m looking forward to the opportunity and to returning to beautiful Arizona,” DeWit told the republic Arizona.

The Republic reported last month that DeWit had been a finalist for the Arizona Public Safety Personal Retirement System administrator, but had not been hired.

In a message to NASA employees on Tuesday, DeWit emphasized his love for NASA, but referred to the strain that the work had on his family.

“Many of you know it has been a victim of my family since they are in Arizona, and I only went back about every third weekend on average,” DeWit wrote. “Sometimes, in busy times at OCFO, I haven’t seen more than five weeks. I’ve been talking to go home since December, but I have committed to staying here through the budget rollout that we are doing very successfully to have.”

The White House requested a $ 25 billion budget from NASA for the 2021 fiscal year this week, an increase of 12%.

DeWit’s earnings during his tenure at NASA, he wrote, included securing the “first foundation for the Artemis program that will send the first American woman to the surface of the moon” in a budget change process in May 2019.

