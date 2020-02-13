Last November, the Emmy Prize Winner and Tony Award-nominated actor Jeff Daniels graduated from Atticus Finch in the Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird for a year. It is one of many stage roles that Daniels has appeared in (he is a three-time Tony Award nominee). He is also the founder of the Purple Rose Theater Company (named after one of the most famous films in which he appeared in The Purple Rose of Cairo in 1985) in Chelsea, Michigan, and has written several of his own plays.

In short, Daniels has an obvious preference for acting on stage and when Daniels spoke at Vanity Fair about how to “make it” in Hollywood, he revealed his insight into memorizing lines – something that every actor has to distinguish to become a success.

“It is memorizing, there is nothing exciting about it, it is drudgery, it is repetition, it finds words that are sometimes similar. Sometimes it is so technical, find a sentence with RE, it contains rejection and later a sentence that it needs Just circle the Re and the Re. Now you know it’s the requirement … the garbage or whatever it is. Just little stepping stones across the river, that’s the sentence. Then your mouth has to musically get used to saying those words together now. Your mouth remembers where it’s going next. Singers do it all the time. There is this kind of muscle memory for the lips, cheeks and mouth. It depends that the brain can memorize it, all the words, all the syllables and then run it 100 miles an hour. “

“If you can do all that stuff, you add the motivations and all that, but you can push some of it in and then when you know the next one you don’t even think about it and you I reel pages and pages and pages from. “

